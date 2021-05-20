Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.234-4.300 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.26 billion.Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.100-1.170 EPS.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,261. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

