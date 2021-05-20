Flushing Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FFIC stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

