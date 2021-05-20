Flux (FLUX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.52 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $29.52 million and $1.38 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flux has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.11 or 0.00445381 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00171885 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.00202197 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 150,388,963 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

