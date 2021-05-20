FNB Protocol Price Hits $0.0037 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $135.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00077072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00018409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.11 or 0.01196295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00057850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.35 or 0.09796769 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.