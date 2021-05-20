Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $405 million-$415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.35 million.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 2,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,788. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 195.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.13.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

