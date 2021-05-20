Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

NYSE FL opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $4,289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

