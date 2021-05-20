Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.23 and last traded at $58.88. 30,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,705,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Foot Locker by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

