Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Set at C$3.00 by Eight Capital

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) has been given a C$3.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Eight Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark upped their target price on Foran Mining from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

CVE:FOM traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,279. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$356.16 million and a PE ratio of -134.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Foran Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

