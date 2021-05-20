Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.20 Per Share

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Foresight 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FTF stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 57.50 ($0.75). 125,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,413. Foresight 4 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 58.30 ($0.76). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.74. The company has a market cap of £111.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30.

About Foresight 4 VCT

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology and healthcare sectors. It typically invests in United Kingdom. The trust invests in a range of securities including, but not limited to, ordinary and preference shares, loan stock, convertible securities, and fixed-interest securities as well as cash.

