Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.20 Per Share

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Foresight 4 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of FTF stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 57.50 ($0.75). 125,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,413. Foresight 4 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 58.30 ($0.76). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.74. The company has a market cap of £111.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30.
About Foresight 4 VCT
See Also: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight 4 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight 4 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.