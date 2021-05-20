Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in UDR by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in UDR by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in UDR by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 188,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in UDR by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

NYSE UDR opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

