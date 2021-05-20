Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.51 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

NYSE:PSA opened at $276.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $181.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

