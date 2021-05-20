Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.35 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.90. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

