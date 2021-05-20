Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $2.46 Million Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 309,501 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.10% of Vericel worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 201,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 135,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,173,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

