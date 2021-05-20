Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 169.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2,262.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSXP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

