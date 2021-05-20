Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.4% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 114,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 130,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.0% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 205,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 369.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

