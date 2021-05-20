Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.