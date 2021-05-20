Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,688 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 236.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

