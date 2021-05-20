Forterra (LON:FORT) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FORT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.56 ($3.64).

Shares of Forterra stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.66). 221,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,011. The stock has a market cap of £640.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 290.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.61. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total transaction of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total transaction of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81).

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

