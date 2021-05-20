Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.94

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.94 and traded as high as C$55.00. Fortis shares last traded at C$54.90, with a volume of 1,359,392 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.25.

Get Fortis alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.94.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.