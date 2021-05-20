Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.43% of Fortive worth $102,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,447,173 shares of company stock valued at $104,586,498 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.