Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Shares Gap Up to $69.12

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.12, but opened at $71.39. Fortive shares last traded at $70.55, with a volume of 7,958 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Get Fortive alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,447,173 shares of company stock worth $104,586,498 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 296,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.