FortKnoxster Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.42 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and $1.42 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FKX is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

