Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 23,578 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average daily volume of 2,050 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

FTAI stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,167. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.93.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.