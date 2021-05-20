Fortuna (FOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $273,697.82

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a total market cap of $273,697.82 and $210.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fortuna has traded down 37.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.01149446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.96 or 0.09638248 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

