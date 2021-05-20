Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,874 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for about 1.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $56,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

FBHS stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.