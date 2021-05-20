Fountainhead AM LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Signify Wealth boosted its position in Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 880 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Tesla by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $11.01 on Thursday, hitting $574.47. 136,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,506,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,131.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $678.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.