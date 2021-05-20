Fountainhead AM LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,259,227 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

