Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,484,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of FOX worth $101,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in FOX by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.