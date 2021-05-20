Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.17.
Shares of FOXF traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $154.29. 2,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34.
In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
