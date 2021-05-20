Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Fox Factory also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.17.

Shares of FOXF traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $154.29. 2,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $166.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

