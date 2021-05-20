Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.85 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.17.
NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.29. 2,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $166.88.
In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
