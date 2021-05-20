Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.85 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.17.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.29. 2,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.