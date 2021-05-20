Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.350- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.03 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.86.

Franchise Group stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,817. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

