Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Franco-Nevada worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after purchasing an additional 533,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after purchasing an additional 188,407 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,684,000 after acquiring an additional 231,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after acquiring an additional 244,339 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV opened at $147.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average is $129.05. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

