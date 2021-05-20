Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$200.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FNV. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$198.83.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE FNV traded up C$3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$182.47. 154,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$172.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$163.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.45. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.15.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6814145 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.