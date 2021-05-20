Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.40

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €65.40 ($76.94) and traded as high as €67.60 ($79.53). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €66.94 ($78.75), with a volume of 437,377 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.66 ($81.96).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €64.64 and a 200-day moving average of €65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.