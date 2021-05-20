Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €46.93 ($55.21).

FRE stock traded down €0.38 ($0.45) on Thursday, hitting €44.44 ($52.28). 1,290,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

