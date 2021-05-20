Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 19708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.5164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.