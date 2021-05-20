frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $52.18. 1,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,359. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. frontdoor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

