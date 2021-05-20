Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $30.30.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
