Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim Sells 1,155 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,695.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 417,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,202. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $13,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,138.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

