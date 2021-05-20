Function X (FX) Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Function X has a market capitalization of $168.01 million and $2.99 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 356,359,633 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

