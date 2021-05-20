Function X (FX) Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Function X has a market capitalization of $168.01 million and $2.99 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,720.73 or 1.00421463 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00041095 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010370 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00123774 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002597 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000781 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003880 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
