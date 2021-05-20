Fundamenta Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00072226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00404780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00224560 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.01006023 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00034501 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,934,537 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,448 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.