FunFair Market Capitalization Achieves $484.85 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00018645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.43 or 0.01183211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.15 or 0.09865425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00054671 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.