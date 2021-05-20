Fuse Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $816,238.00 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $816,238.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00070795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00404668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00221205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00034122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.37 or 0.00955492 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

