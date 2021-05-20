Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $51.18

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.18 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 605,940 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Futura Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Futura Medical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £117.76 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.62.

In other news, insider Jonathan David Freeman acquired 46,564 shares of Futura Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £5,587.68 ($7,300.34).

Futura Medical Company Profile (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.