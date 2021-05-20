Future (LON:FUTR) PT Raised to GBX 3,140 at Berenberg Bank

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FUTR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,473.75 ($32.32).

Shares of Future stock traded up GBX 276.60 ($3.61) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,926.60 ($38.24). 1,116,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,266.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,946.79.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

