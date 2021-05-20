Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,715 ($35.47).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday.

FUTR traded up GBX 276.60 ($3.61) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,926.60 ($38.24). The company had a trading volume of 1,116,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,667. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,266.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,946.79. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

