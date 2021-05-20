Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,473.75 ($32.32).

Shares of FUTR traded up GBX 276.60 ($3.61) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,926.60 ($38.24). 1,116,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,266.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,946.79. The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

