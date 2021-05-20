Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Future from GBX 1,974 ($25.79) to GBX 2,066 ($26.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,880.25 ($24.57).

Future stock traded up GBX 276.60 ($3.61) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,926.60 ($38.24). 1,116,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 976.75 ($12.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,982 ($38.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,266.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,946.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 64.46.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

