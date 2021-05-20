FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Akumin in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Akumin stock opened at C$3.52 on Thursday. Akumin has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.92.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.85 million for the quarter.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

