FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Issued By Barrington Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

TSE RBA opened at C$74.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.79. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$52.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.73 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.75%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

